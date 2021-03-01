Announcement TV Santa Barbara Launches Community-Wide “TVSB Give Forward” Program Professional video production services offered to support local non-profit organizations, humanitarian causes, and individuals.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 1, 2021 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s community access center that operates channels 17 and 71, announced today its 2021 TVSB Give Forward Program which will support local non-profit organizations, humanitarian causes, and individuals with media services.

The mission of TVSB is to empower people to make media that matters. The Give Forward initiative will support that mission by providing the Santa Barbara community with video production resources to include: public service announcements, live streaming and event coverage, fundraising videos, TV show production, editing along with equipment checkout and training.

“TV Santa Barbara is in a unique position to meet the media needs of our community safely and responsibly,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “By providing video resources, individuals and organizations are able to share their stories and expand their impact within Santa Barbara, building a stronger community for us all.”

Applications for TVSB’s Give Forward program are now being accepted on the TVSB website at www.tvsb.tv/giveforward through Friday, April 30, 2021. The community is invited to apply for full or discounted media services. Preference will be given to productions that can be aired on community access television, channels 17 and 71. Additional preference will be given to those who are underrepresented in traditional media and applications that focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Last year, TVSB produced 805 Inspires!, a video collaboration with the County Office of Arts. The 15-minute family-friendly videos helped local museums, gardens and cultural institutions share their stories and connect with broader audience through video and television. Throughout the pandemic, TVSB has helped local festivals transition to televised and virtual events while also supporting our local schools with virtual graduations. In 2020, over 200 non-profit organizations were featured on TVSB television programming.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB’s mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1974.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community. www.tvsb.tv

