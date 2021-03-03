Briefs Santa Barbara Police Subdue Man with Metal Pipe on Upper State Street

About six Santa Barbara police officers — with the assistance of a police dog — managed to subdue a 50-year-old male wielding a long metal pipe by upper State Street and Broadmoor Plaza without serious injury on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Anthony Wagner said the subject appeared highly distraught at the time and was asking the responding officers to kill him. Wagner said no decision has been made whether to press charges. Of paramount importance, he said, is that the subject get mental-health treatment.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites