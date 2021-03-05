Adoptable Pets Nieve

Nieve is a 2 year old American Pit bull Terrier/Labrador Retriever mix. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who loves to cuddle and give you kisses. She can be a little shy in the beginning but she warms up super-fast. She has been patiently waiting for her forever home for over 29 days and would love to meet you!

With Covid-19 we are doing adoptions by appointment with an approved application. Our application is on our website at www.syvhumane.org. Once we receive it we will look it over, if we feel it’s the right fit we will contact the potential adopter and schedule an appointment.

