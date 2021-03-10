About Us Vaccine Hinting, Burger Blabbing, and More Online

While we present a curated selection of our writing, reporting, photography, and design to you each week on these printed pages, don’t forget that there’s an entire ecosystem of original content living online every single second at Independent.com, much of which never makes it to print.

This week, Nick “The Angry Poodle” Welsh wrote about his quest for a vaccine, which led him to a CVS in Santa Maria. Being a dog, he does some barking by the amount of indoor dining and lack of safety enforcement during the experience, but he got that shot!

And on Thursday at 3 p.m., our own eating expert Matt Kettmann hops on a Zoom call with representatives from the Natural Café, Kyle’s Kitchen, and Little Kitchen to hype up the 2021 return of Burger Week. Part of the Downtown Business Spotlight, a weekly showcase partnership between the Independent and Downtown Santa Barbara, the session will dive into pandemic pivots and take a look toward the future, when we’re hopefully enjoying a somewhat normal summer.

Check us out at Independent.com, facebook.com/sbindependent, on Instagram at @sbindependent, and on Twitter at @SBIndyNews.

Add to Favorites