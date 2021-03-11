Briefs By End of March, All Santa Barbara County TK-12 Staff to Get Vaccine Appointment

By the end of this month, the Santa Barbara County Education Office expects all staff working in TK-12 grade, over 10,000 people, will have had the opportunity to schedule their first dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Between March 4 and 6, 1,242 public school, charter school, and private school staff received their first vaccine doses at Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC). For the week of March 8, Cottage Health , LVMC, Marian Medical Center, and Sansum Clinic are each providing a minimum of 284 doses to education staff. Anecdotally, there have also been many reports of educational staff finding other ways to get vaccinated, like at CVS Pharmacy.

Next week, several thousand vaccine appointments will be available at LVMC, Marian, and Cottage. Invitations to the LVMC and Marian clinics will be sent to TK-12 education staff, based on the schools’ proximity to LVMC and Marian, by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

