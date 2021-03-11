News How Cold Was It Last Night? Icy Cold: Hail Lingers in Downtown Santa Barbara

Hail blanketed downtown Santa Barbara overnight, formed a crust of ice on surfaces, including the lawns at the county courthouse. | Credit: Alexandra Mauceri

Santa Barbara felt temperatures just below 40 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday night, but at 20,000 feet above the clouds, it was more like negative 25 degrees, cold enough to form hail, which blanketed downtown after pounding down last night. The sound of dripping eaves and trickling downspouts filled side streets as the sun rose.

Some of the roughly half inch of rain coming down got lifted up beyond the clouds by strong updraft winds, turning to ice, explained Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The small hail can’t stay up there long,” he said. “We got a pretty good accumulation downtown last night, maybe an inch or so of ice. It was pretty cold, so it didn’t melt very quickly.”

The County Administration Building recorded 1.5 inches of rain in the two-day storm, the highest total in all the county with the exception of Bald Mountain, a 5,000-foot peak in the San Rafael Wilderness. As a whole, the county is in a rainfall deficit, getting only 57 percent of the rain it would expect by March.

Another system like the one that produced hail is forming now off Point Conception, Boldt said, and could reach Santa Barbara in the early afternoon. “There’s still a potential for little hailstorms, the occasional steady downpour, or even a flash of lightning,” he offered, saying it would end by this evening.

The forecast is dry. A weak storm system looks to arrive to the Central Coast on Monday, but if any rain fell, it’d just be in the mountains, Boldt said.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites