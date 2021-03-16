Briefs House Fire on Peach Grove Lane

Seven of the City of Santa Barbara’s eight fire engines were called to a house fire on Peach Grove Lane just before six in the morning on Monday. The blaze was so extensive a house next door was damaged, and power lines fell, temporarily halting the work until the hazard could be removed. A ladder crew chopped a hole in the roof to release smoke so that the firefighters could attack the fire and search for possible victims.

No injuries or victims were reported. The blaze, believed to be electrical-related, caused about $250,000 in damage.

As so much of the city’s equipment was on the fire, the county and Montecito fire departments filled in at city firehouses, as did off-duty city firefighters.

Most fires begin between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. when families are home. Smoke detectors can alert residents quickly to fire, and now is a good time to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries in them, the fire departments advised.

