Extra! SBIFF 2021 Virtual Ticket Giveaway

We’re giving away 12 SBIFF Celebrity Tribute Tickets!

Enter below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified via email.

See the full SBIFF program line up here and be sure to check out the two beach side drive-ins playing select films with FREE admission! RSVP is required 24 hours in advance of showtime.

Add to Favorites