Briefs Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Assault in Goleta

Fidel Lorenzana Lopez | Courtesy Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

A Santa Barbara County man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, assault with intent to commit rape, kidnapping, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, felony sexual battery, robbery, and dissuasion of a witness.

The assault took place in September 2020 in Goleta when 26-year-old Fidel Lorenzana Lopez offered to buy alcohol at a 7-Eleven for the victim, Jane Doe, because she did not have a mask and was denied service. He said he would only buy it for her if she agreed to go to his favorite drinking location with him — a remote area near the Seymour Duncan parking lot that was overgrown with trees and shrubs.

Jane Doe agreed and allowed Lopez to drive her to the spot. After a few drinks, Lopez wanted Jane Doe to move to an even more remote location, but she declined. It was at this point that Lopez dragged Jane Doe to a location farther away and said he would kill her. He attacked Jane Doe and tried to rape her, but she fought off the attacks the entire time.

Eventually, Lopez stopped trying to rape Jane Doe and tried to strangle her to death, but she fought hard against these attacks, too. A Good Samaritan was able to see the struggle and called out for Jane Doe, who was able to run to the Good Samaritan, and they called the police together. Lopez initially fled the scene but was apprehended a few miles away.

