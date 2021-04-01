Letters No Jokin’

I’ve lived in Carpinteria for 45 years, and it’s been a wonderful, wholesome community. That feeling has changed in the last three years.

The other night while driving home on the 101 freeway around 7:15 p.m., I noticed a skunky odor near the Padaro off ramp. Then as I drove south a few seconds later the odor became heavy and obnoxious, and it lasted until I exited at Santa Claus. For a while, I had a really hard time breathing. It was extremely unpleasant and unsettling!

Fast forward to tonight, March 30. My adult grandchildren were at my house, and they joked that I had been smoking pot because my garage and house smelled like the outside of a cannabis warehouse. My whole house reeks of the pot smell right now. It’s really pathetic that this is still going on with no odor control in place or sympathy for the general community that has to put up with this smell. Where is my quality of life or my neighbors’ quality of life?

If any of you lived in my house, I guarantee something would be quickly adopted to contain this unpleasant odor. You wouldn’t stand for this intrusion as long as I have. You made these ordinances, now please put a policy in place for upcoming permits to make it livable for everyone.

