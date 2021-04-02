Adoptable Pets Honeybear

Credit: Courtesy

It’s World Poetry Day so we thought it was time To let adoptable Honeybear share a good rhyme.



My name is Honeybear, and I’m sweet as can be. Find a time to say hello at the shelter and you’ll see!

I love to hang out, nap, snuggle, and walk, So, I’m pretty sure your life with me would rock. I’m cuter than Paddington, Winnie, and Baloo, Plus, I’m friendly and good with kids, too! I’m charming and smart and seven-years-old, and my golden coat is beautiful, I’m told! Our next chapter is ready to start. If you have room in your home and your heart. My silly rhyming skills were pretty fun to show. So, email the shelter about me already… let’s go!



You can learn more about Honeybear by visiting sbhumane.org. If you are interested in making Honeybear a part of your family, please email Adopt@sbhumane.org to make an adoption appointment today.



Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has been supported by donations from the local community to provide services to the people and animals of Santa Barbara County. With a drive to do more, the Santa Barbara Humane Society merged with the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on February 3, 2020, to expand care, services, and hope to more animals in need across the County. Together, in 2020, the organizations adopted nearly 1,500 dogs and cats, performed more than 25,000 medical procedures on thousands of animals. The two campuses, located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, serve dogs and cats and the people who love them countywide without support from any national organization or government funding but through local individuals and grants.

