Adoptable Pets Rusty

Credit: Courtesy

Rusty is a 5 year old German Shepherd whose Dad passed away and left him as an orphan. Rusty stayed with a neighbor until he was able to be surrendered to us. He is friendly with other dogs but does need to be fed separately and no cats in the home either. But he is such a sweet cuddle bug as well!

To view more dogs for adoption, go to: https://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/dogadoptions.sbc

To help the dogs in SBCAS shelters, please consider supporting K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. K=9 PALS is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Add to Favorites