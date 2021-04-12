Real Estate Local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Win Big

Cristal Clarke

Nancy Kogevinas

Daniel Encell

Laura Drammer

Dan Johnson

Calcagno & Hamilton Team

Bartron Real Estate Group

The agents and manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Central Coast offices have earned bragging rights for their strong 2020 performances at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ first-ever virtual Sales Convention, titled “UNSTOPPABLE.” Held online March 21-23, the gathering allowed real estate professionals from around the global network to learn from industry leaders,and salute their peers.

The No. 1 spot among all 50,000-plus agents in the global network went to Cristal Clarke of the Montecito office. With more than three decades of experience, Cristal consistently ranks among the top five individual agents in all of Santa Barbara County for average property sale price. Also placing prominently were Nancy Kogevinas at No. 3, and Dan Encell at No. 4, both from the Montecito office. Rounding out the Top 25 were Laura Drammer of the Los Olivos office; and Dan Johnson, Montecito.

Dan Encell also received the prestigious 20 Year Legend Award, which recognizes long standing career performance at the highest levels.

In the Top 25 Teams category, Calcagno & Hamilton in the Montecito office placed No. 5 among the Medium Size Teams (6-10 licensed agents). Among the Small Size Teams (2-5 licensed agents) were Bartron Real Estate Group in the Santa Barbara office, ranked at No. 5. Other Small Size Teams honorees were Marsha Kotlyar, Montecito; Team Scarborough, Montecito; and Glick Real Estate Associates, Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara office, managed by Kyle Kemp, was No. 3 in production, and No. 10 in transactions. This ranking clearly shows the strength and caliber of our Santa Barbara-area agents and office. The company congratulates Kyle and Santa Barbara on a fantastic year, proving that they really are UNSTOPPABLE.

With more than 50,000 agents in 1,450-plus offices throughout 47 states, and offices in Europe, Asia, and Canada, the quest to be among the elite top-producing agents in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network is formidable.

“These prestigious annual awards are proof-positive of the excellent service our sales professionals provide every day,” President Martha Mosier said. “We are proud to continually provide the cutting-edge marketing tools, networking opportunities, and advanced training that helps them achieve success.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our agents assisted more than 10,000 client transactions and over $13 billion in volume. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East, manages more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. Visit www.bhhs.com.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites