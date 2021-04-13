Announcement Housing Authority honors Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as 2020 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year

(Santa Barbara, CA, April 13, 2021) The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara honored Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as their 2020 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. The Housing Authority created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. The supportive services provided to clients through such partners as Foodbank are an essential part of the Housing Authority’s holistic service delivery approach.

The Housing Authority has been partnering with Foodbank through its Mobile Food Pantry program to supply nutritious and fresh food directly to those who need it on-site at Presidio Springs, one of the Authority’s largest senior affordable housing developments, located at 721 Laguna Street. The “pantry on wheels,” with the help of Housing Authority volunteers, distributes nutritional staples like rice, beans, canned goods, bread, protein items, and fresh produce to residents and every 3rd Wednesday from 2 pm to 5 pm. In addition, anyone in need of food is welcome to receive it at this distribution site.

Due to COVID-19, the food at the site is prepared and distributed in a way that utilized social distancing and follows CDC recommendations as part of Foodbank’s Safe Food Net distribution protocols. Not only do Mobile Food Pantries offer accessible opportunities, but the Foodbank has made a commitment to providing the most nutritional food available, providing thousands of pounds of food at every distribution. During 2020, HACSB in collaboration with Foodbank, served over 200 households each month through the Mobile Food Pantry and other programs such as the Brown Bag Seniors program.

The 2020 award was presented by HACSB Executive Director and CEO Rob Fredericks to Erik Talkin, Foodbank Chief Executive Officer.

“Our partnership has taken on greater meaning and urgency during the pandemic. We are grateful for the Foodbank’s hard work to ensure our residents have access to fresh food to stay healthy,” said Fredericks.

“On behalf of our dedicated staff, board members and volunteers, I am proud to accept this accolade which acknowledges our commitment to our partnership with HACSB and the clients they serve,” said Talkin upon receiving the award. “Partnering with HACSB is essential in providing healthy food to so many community members who need it, especially during hard economic times like the ones we’re facing now. We look forward to continuing to work with HACSB to support good health for all.”

In March of last year, the Housing Authority also collaborated with Foodbank and The League of Women Voters for “Fresh Food & Facts: Make Your Vote Count,” to provide information to residents about their ballot and empower people residents to understand and exercise their right to vote as U.S. citizens.

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. Please visit the website at hacsb.org.

