Music New Music: Taylor C’Mone Singer Performs Songs from Her Debut Album on April 16 at Music Alley in Santa Barbara

At just 9 years old, Taylor C’Mone recorded her first song — a cover of Mariah Carey’s “H.A.T.E.U.” — and was accepted into the American Musical Dramatic Academy’s Performing Arts College in Hollywood at age 18. Last October, the 21-year-old R&B/neo-soul singer released her first single “Reckless” off of her debut album, Womxn, which came out on January 5.

Though raised in Camarillo, C’Mone boasts numerous Santa Barbara connections, working with filmmaker Roberde Madhere on the music for his first short film and performing during virtual shows hosted by The805Live Project in Lompoc. And she’ll be performing live on State Street on April 16, 5-8 p.m., at Music Alley, 423 State St., in a concert aimed at supporting bars and restaurants.

As an artist who released her first album during the pandemic, she’s found it to be a creative time. “There is a lot of really great music right now, especially from the indie artist and underground world,” said C’Mone. “The lockdown forced me to be focused, and the process was very inspiring to work with a great team of producers, co-writer, and recording studio. Live performances have been affected heavily, which has forced us artists to do a lot, social media wise, which is dope.”

Follow her on Instagram at @taycmonesings and find her album at smarturl.it/listenwomxn.

