Announcement Santa Barbara Police Department Holds Promotional Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 14, 2021

The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of five sworn law enforcement officers. On April 14, 2021 Chief Bernard Melekian held a promotional ceremony honoring four newly promoted Sergeants and one Lieutenant. Ceremonies such as these have not been taking place due to the COVID pandemic, however, with the County easing restrictions, the ceremony was able to be attended by a limited number of participants adhering to safety guidelines.

Congratulating those promoted, Chief Bernard Melekian stated, “The men and women who were promoted today are the future of the Santa Barbara Police Department and the law enforcement profession. I am very proud of each of them, for what they have accomplished, and what they will accomplish to make this city a safer place.”

Sgt. Allan Tuazon (from Detective to Sergeant)

Allan Tuazon attended California State University, Los Angeles where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. After graduating from CSULA, Allan was commissioned as a Naval Officer in the United States Navy. Allan served in leadership roles in operations, recruitment and retention, as well as logistics. Allan was honorably discharged at the rank of Lieutenant after 7 ½ years of service. After the military, Allan earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California. Upon graduating from USC, Allan worked as a Psychiatric Social Worker for the Los Angeles Unified School District. In 2011, Allan left LAUSD and began his career with the Santa Barbara Police Department. In the last 10 years Allan has worked as a Patrol Officer, Street Crimes Unit Officer, and School Resource Officer. Allan earned the position of Narcotics Detective, where he served for 2 years until he was promoted to Sergeant. Allan is currently assigned to the Field Operations Division and for the last 5 years, Allan has also served as a member of the SWAT Team.

Sgt. Antonio Montojo (Officer to Sergeant)

Antonio Montojo obtained his bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University in 2005. In 2007, Antonio joined the San Mateo Police Department and achieved the following in his tenure: Narcotics Detective and Gang Investigator in the Special Investigations Bureau, Court-Recognized Narcotics Expert, Field Training Officer, SWAT Team member, Assistant SWAT Team Leader, and lastly promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2016. In 2019, Antonio lateralled to the Santa Barbara Police Department and worked as a Patrol Officer assigned to the Field Operations Division.

Sgt. Charles Venable (Officer to Sergeant)

Charles Venable started his career at the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department where he worked as a Custody Deputy for 3 ½ years. This year will be his twentieth anniversary with the City of Santa Barbara. During his police department career, he has been a part time Motor Officer for 14 years, a Crime Scene Investigator for 4 years, and 6 years as a Field Training Officer. He is a department instructor in de-escalation and less lethal options. Charles has utilized his bilingual abilities to assist with instruction at the Spanish Speaking Citizen’s Academy.

Sgt. Stephanie Trujillo (Officer to Sergeant)

Stephanie Trujillo joined the United States Army at the age of 17. Stephanie served 8 years in the U.S. Army as part of a Combat Support Military Police Unit. In those years, Stephanie was deployed twice under Operation Enduring Freedom. She was honorably discharged from the Army at the rank of Sergeant. Stephanie has been with the Santa Barbara Police Department for 7 years. During those 7 years, she served as a Field Training Officer for 4 years. She is also a member of several department cadres to include the Honor Guard, Training and Recruitment Cadre, as well as the Active Shooter Instructor Cadre.

Lt. Bryan Jensen (Sergeant to Lieutenant)

Bryan Jensen moved to Santa Barbara in 1996 to attend UCSB earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In 2001, Bryan joined the Santa Barbara Police Department and has worked as a Dispatcher, a Patrol and Drinking Driver Team Officer, a Detective in both Crimes Against Property and Crimes Against Persons. In 2012 Bryan was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and has served as a supervisor in Patrol, Investigative Youth Services, Professional Standards, and Community Services – Neighborhood Policing. He also served as Acting Lieutenant assigned as the Manager for the Combined Communications Center. Bryan has also held collateral assignments on the Crisis Negotiations Response Team and as a Bomb Technician with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Bomb Squad.

