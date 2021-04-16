More Like This

This Sweet Abyssinian guinea pig is in need of a home. Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents. The minimum space required for a pair of guinea pigs is 8 square feet of FLAT floor space, with at least 2 foot in width. Second stories would be considered additional space and not counted as part of the required minimum. Bunny hutches are not acceptable housing for guinea pigs. Anyone interested can call 805 683-0521 or email info@bunssb.org and an adoption counselor will contact you to complete a foster to adopt or an adoption. At this time, BUNS is looking for indoor homes for both rabbits and guinea pigs.

