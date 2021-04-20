Ortega Park Neighborhood Invited to Discuss Future of Park and Its Murals

More Like This

A broad coalition of groups are going door-to-door in the Ortega Park neighborhood to spread the word about a workshop to discuss the park’s future and its murals . Originally painted in the 1970s and ’80s, the artworks developed out of the Chicano Movement in Santa Barbara and were slated to be demolished in recent plans for the park. The meetup — which takes place Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. at Ortega Park — will discuss the murals and a new redesign of the park with a $8.5 million grant from the state.

