Announcement Village Properties Real Estate Agents Team Up to Form Sener Jones Associates

SANTA BARBARA, California – When it comes to providing high-quality real estate services in today’s fast-moving industry, Village Properties real estate agents John A. Sener and Alyssa Ann Jones understand that there is power in numbers.

That’s why, starting this month, the pair will be teaming up to create a high-powered real estate partnership, Sener Jones Associates. Sener is a top performing Village Properties agent with a decades-long career, while Jones is highly regarded for her business and marketing savvy. As true locals, they each bring intrinsic insights about the unique market within Santa Barbara, which is the foundation for their value-based partnership. Communication, collaboration, and care are at the core of everything they touch. By merging their real estate skills and extensive market knowledge, the agents hope to exceed expectations as they assist clients in achieving their goals.

An agent for more than 35 years, Sener is intimately familiar with all aspects of the local real estate industry with an established, loyal clientele. He is an insightful, seasoned professional who is widely respected for his keen negotiating skills, tenacious hands-on style, discretion, and passion for personalized service. Sener is consistently recognized as being in the Top 1% of Santa Barbara agents while staying laser-focused on market conditions, listings, investment opportunities, and responding to the individual needs of his clients.

Jones is a dynamic and professional agent who brings enthusiasm, creativity, business savvy, marketing knowledge, and social media presence to the partnership. Whether representing buyers or sellers, she is driven to customize each experience to the individualized needs of her clients. She navigates the real estate world with ease and confidence, highly developed negotiation skills, sharp focus, and constant communication.

Having already worked together on numerous transactions and boasting a combined, career long sales of over $400M, Sener and Jones recognize that combining their skills and local knowledge will provide clients with a unique and powerful brand of expert knowledge and an extensive suite of services as together they build this powerful professional partnership.

Sener Jones Associates will continue to benefit from their affiliation with Village Properties, the top-producing independently owned real estate company in the Santa Barbara area. The company is known for its outreach and influence and boasts a broad level of exposure from numerous exclusive global affiliations, including Forbes Global Properties, Luxury Portfolio International, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Mayfair International Realty.

For more information or to contact SENER JONES ASSOCIATES visit http://senerjonesassociates.com/ or email senerjones@villagesite.com.

For more information or to contact VILLAGE PROPERTIES visit https://www.villagesite.com/ or email info@villagesite.com.

Village Properties is also an elite member of Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace that showcases high-value homes available for sale worldwide. For more information about Forbes, Global Properties, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

