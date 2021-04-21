So Close to Home

More Like This

Not all homeless people live like all the other homeless people who don’t want to shower, keep up on their hygiene, and have health issues. I ask not to be labeled a homeless person. I don’t do drugs, nor do I drink. I do live in a vehicle, and I do work full time. It’s the high rent that I can’t afford, and even just trying to find a one room to rent is as much as renting a studio. I was turned down for housing support because they said I don’t qualify. I make too much by the difference of $ 55.42. I would like to know where to rent a place, some resource for a home. Thank you.

