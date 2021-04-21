Make Myself at Home Sparkling Mesa Craftsman Home Ocean Views from Every Angle

There’s something special about this time of year. Flowers are blooming, colors are vibrant, and everything seems to sparkle a little more than usual. Earth Day piques our appreciation for the natural beauty all around us as we come out of hibernation and appreciate the sunshine more than ever.

The sun was certainly shining as I drove up to the Mesa last week to visit a house for sale at 434 Terrace Road. I purposefully took the long route, so I could watch the sun sparkle on the ocean as I drove past Leadbetter Beach and Shoreline Park on the way to my destination.

Terrace Road is a U-shaped street on the mountain side of Cliff Drive. The location promises good views, and the reality does not disappoint. As I walked toward the two-story Craftsman house, a cheerful front slope of purple salvia, birds of paradise, boulders, and flowering succulents ushered me up to the entry, where I found my first delightful surprise.

The front patio is a perfect outdoor living room — sure to be a sunny respite all year round, yet shaded by the deep eaves of the home’s first floor. Surrounded by a trim white railing, and offering views of the sailboats in the harbor, this patio deck had me hooked before I even stepped into the house itself.

The breezy nautical feel continued inside, with a spacious entryway leading into the light, bright, living and dining rooms — set up as one great room, offering flexibility for a new owner. The space is accentuated with light wood floors throughout, and tons of natural light. A handsome fireplace is a focal point on one wall, and French doors open out to the patio, emphasizing those ocean views.

I walked back through the dining room to the nicely appointed kitchen with custom cabinetry, subway tile, and recessed lighting. I was surprised to also find a big family room with built-in shelving and a versatile counter island perfect for entertaining or casual dining, extending the living area more than expected. A laundry room and a half bath are also tucked behind the kitchen, plus access to the two-car garage. Another bonus to this house is its long list of efficient upgrades, including solar panels, making it very Earth Day amenable.

From the family room, I couldn’t resist checking out the backyard. The gated driveway curves around the side of the house back to a spacious yet secluded back deck and garden. On the side of the house, a large spa promises sunset views of the ocean while soaking the day’s cares away. A separate area on the other side of the house is currently a large vegetable garden but could be a kids’ play area or have many other uses. The whole yard is fenced with sliding wooden gates to make the spaces pet or child friendly.

Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full bath, but the primary bedroom suite steals the show. An office, a luxurious large bathroom, a big walk-in closet, and a sunny balcony combine to create an enviable retreat. While the ocean views from the balcony are the obvious showstopper, the views from the bedside windows provide calming, airy treetop vistas as well.

I lingered a little longer than I needed to, absorbing the beachy feel from every room. On my way out, I checked the harbor view from the front patio one last time, and I swear the sun was dancing on the water even more brightly than when I walked in. Earth Day was working its magic on 434 Terrace Road, and on all of Santa Barbara.

