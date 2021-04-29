Sports Westmont Women’s Volleyball Ousted from Nationals Warriors Fell in Four Sets to Iowa

Westmont College was on the wrong side of an upset at the NAIA women’s volleyball national championships Wednesday, as No. 14 Grand View (Iowa) ousted the No. 3 Warriors in four sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24.The match decided the winner of a three-team pool and sent Grand View (18-4) into the quarterfinals at Sioux City, Iowa. Westmont, which was the team pulling upsets at the last national championships in 2019, when it finished second, concluded its abbreviated season with a 15-2 record.In their opening match, the Warriors swept Ottawa (Kansas), 25-20, 25-23, 26-24. But against Grand View, they had no answer for junior hitter Jenna Wagemester, who pounded 32 kills in 55 attempts with no errors.Sophomore Lexi Malone led Westmont against the Iowa team with 16 kills, while seniors Hali Galloway (15) and Broklynn Cheney (12) also hit double digits. Defensively, Cheney had 17 digs and senior Maddy Morrison had 16.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites