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The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table (SBART) is pleased to announce that Santa Barbara native Gabe Grandcolas has been named president of its board of directors, taking on a leadership role with an organization that has supported and celebrated local student-athletes for nearly 60 years.

Grandcolas brings deep roots in the Santa Barbara community to the role. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School, where he was a high school baseball pitcher, before heading to the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, where he graduated cum laude. As the Sales Director with the Knight Real Estate Group, Grandcolas built his reputation on careful listening, creative problem-solving and giving clients a clear understanding of their options, whether they are selling a family property or looking to call the greater Santa Barbara area home.

“I’m honored to help carry forward SBART’s incredible legacy,” said Grandcolas. “This organization is about more than recognizing athletic achievement. It’s about celebrating young people who are learning the value of teamwork, leadership, and perseverance, and applying those lessons to every place they touch.”

Over its life, SBART has recognized and celebrated approximately 1,200 student-athletes and coaches each year throughout the greater Santa Barbara area. The organization is entirely volunteer-run, with no paid staff or physical office, allowing support to go directly toward recognizing and empowering local student-athletes.

As president, Grandcolas will help lead SBART’s continued efforts to celebrate student-athletes and coaches while strengthening the organization’s connection to the broader Santa Barbara community.

“I’m excited to give back to the community that gave me so much and to support the next generation of young people who will help shape its future,” said Grandcolas.

Outside of work and his community service, Grandcolas enjoys road biking and surfing and spending as much time as possible exploring Santa Barbara’s mountains and coastlines.

About the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

For nearly 60 years, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table has supported student-athletes across the greater Santa Barbara area. Each year, the organization recognizes and celebrates approximately 1,200 local student-athletes and coaches, honoring their achievements, dedication and commitment both on and off the field. SBART operates with no paid staff and no physical office, ensuring that every dollar of support goes directly toward recognizing and empowering local student-athletes.