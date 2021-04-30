Adoptable Pets Socks

Credit: Courtesy

Socks is a two-year-old brown male tabby cat. Once thought to be “feral” he was scheduled to move to a ranch, winery, warehouse, or other alternative location. Before this could happen he decided that he was a lap cat afterall. He has since become a favorite of our staff and can often be found playing with our vet team or sleeping in their office.

Like most of our cats during this difficult time, Socks may be staying in a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.orgfor adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

