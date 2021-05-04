Briefs County Jail Resumes Visitations

Visitations will resume on May 10 at the Santa Barbara County Jail on special pandemic terms of 25 percent the previous capacity. The county’s orange coronavirus tier enables the jail to allow 30-minute visits for people on an inmate’s visitation list. “We are moving ahead with caution,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said. “We understand that staying connected to friends and family is an important factor in successful reentry to the community.” For information on the visits, see “How Do I” and “Visit an Inmate” at sbsheriff.org.

COVID cases dropped to zero at the jail on April 23, and Zick reported 217 inmates had become ill during the pandemic. Among deputies and sheriff’s staff, 118 people had contracted the virus, with only one yet to recover. One inmate who was sick on arrival died of the disease. So far, 311 inmates have completed the vaccination course.

