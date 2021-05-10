Announcement Three UC Santa Barbara Professors Elected as Members of the National Academy of Sciences

View the complete news release at: https://www.news.ucsb.edu/2021/020278/national-distinction

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — For their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research, UC Santa Barbara professors Denise Montell, Linda Petzold and Glenn Fredrickson have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. They are among 120 members, and 30 international members, to join the academy this year. Membership in the NAS is one of the most prestigious recognitions awarded to a scientist or engineer in the United States.

“We are proud and overjoyed to extend our congratulations to Professor Glenn Fredrickson, Professor Linda Petzold, and Professor Denise Montell on their election to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences, which is among the highest honors a scientist can achieve,” said Chancellor Henry T. Yang. “This proud recognition is a testament to the original discoveries and outstanding research contributions of our three colleagues and their prominence among their peers in their respective fields.”

Denise Montell, the Duggan Professor in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, was recognized by the academy for her contributions to cancer cell biology. “We try to understand fundamental aspects of cell behavior,” she said, “and truthfully, cancer is developmental biology gone wrong.”

