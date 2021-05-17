Announcement Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes New Director Of Marketing Kevin Nuss

(May 17, 2021) Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is pleased to announce Kevin Nuss as its new Director of Marketing. While new to the zoo world, Nuss has a decade of rich experience in the sports marketing and entertainment industry.

In his previous role as Director of Event Marketing and Sales at Feld Entertainment, the world’s largest producer of live family entertainment, operating in 75+ countries, he was responsible for the planning and implementation of robust marketing and communications campaigns for events in major arenas and stadiums across the western United States and Canada.

Nuss is also involved in the local communities he serves. During his most recent stint living and working in Arizona, he served on the Philanthropy Committee of Phoenix Suns Charities and graduated from the prestigious Valley Leadership program in 2018. He also served as an Adjunct Faculty member at Grand Canyon University, where he taught marketing and advertising courses at the Colangelo College of Business and helped develop the curriculum for the Sports & Entertainment Management program.

Nuss received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound, where he double majored in Music Business and German Language & Culture. He completed his MBA at Arizona State University in 2018 with emphases in Marketing and International Business. In line with his international focus, he has also completed multiple study abroad programs at University of Freiburg in Freiburg, Germany and Toulouse Business School in Toulouse, France and Barcelona, Spain.In his free time, he enjoys playing music, attending events, and exploring new places with his wife Megan.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m. (seasonal extended hours on select days); general admission is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With its more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.

Add to Favorites