Letters Statement from Capps Family on Hal Conklin’s Death

Our hearts are heavy with the passing of our long-time family friend, Hal Conklin, yet we are buoyed by the inspiration of such a life lived so fully, graciously, and spiritually grounded. We love Hal because he was a seeker. His inquisitive, hopeful, and open mind and heart led him to foster connections, build community, and be guided by compassion. His activism spanned from his early days in Santa Barbara when he arrived to be a part of the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions, through his visionary leadership of so many organizations including the Community Environmental Council, the League of Cities and Common Table Foundation as well as his decades of passionate stewardship of our city that continued until the end. Hal Conklin is synonymous with the spirit of Santa Barbara — which will live on. Over the last several months he was humbled by the incredible care he received and the loving companionship of his wife and family. We are blessed to have counted on Hal as a true friend and we are better people because of his grace.

Add to Favorites