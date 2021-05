More Like This

This sweet 5 month old pug/chi mix is a “go with the flow” kind of gal. She loves playing with humans as well as other pups, she even likes cats. Mia is crate and potty trained. Mia would do great as a second dog or a companion. If you would like to meet Mia or get more information on adoptable puppies, please contact Spark Rescue at: sparkadoptions@gmail.com Spark Rescue is a local foster based rescue that has placed over 2000 animals since 2014.

