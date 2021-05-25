Letters Stand Up for Palestine

A coalition of advocacy organizations, supporters, and campaign donors of Congressmember Salud Carbajal released a statement today demanding that he speak out and stand up for Palestinian lives. As of May 25, the statement has been signed by nearly 100 individuals and organizations, including Jewish Voice for Peace Santa Barbara, Sunrise Santa Barbara, and IfNotNow Los Angeles.

The group is disappointed and disturbed at the congressmember’s complete and deafening silence in response to the 242 Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces — including 66 children — and the over 77,000 who have been displaced in Gaza since May 10, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. “Congressman Carbajal cannot credibly claim that he is an advocate for human rights while he remains unwilling to stand up for Palestinian lives,” the statement reads.

The coalition’s statement calls on Rep. Carbajal to cosponsor H.R. 2590, the Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act, in order to ensure that American tax payer dollars are not used to fund human rights abuses abroad, and to additionally publicly declare his support for a congressional investigation into the role of American arms and funding in the violent Israeli oppression of civilians in the occupied West Bank and sieged Gaza Strip.

One of our supporters, Santa Barbara City College student Elias Elmziat, said, “Rep. Carbajal must take substantive, policy-based action to ensure that the U.S is not aiding and abetting state-sanctioned violence abroad.” The group looks forward to hearing back from the congressmember and working with his office, alongside other local partners, on this issue.

Ryan Kaldi is a former intern for Carbajal and represents a coalition whose names appear at the statement.

