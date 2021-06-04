Millie
Millie is a one-year-old black and white female cat. Playful and sweet natured, she loves attention from our staff and volunteers. Her hobbies include sunbathing and posing for the camera. If you need someone to spruce up your social media presence, then this is the cat for you.
Like most of our cats during this difficult time, Millie may be staying in a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.