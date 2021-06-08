Briefs El Capitán State Beach Closure Now August 2022 Popular Campground Will Not Close for Work Projects This Year, As Originally Announced

Coastal campers, mount up. The expected closure date on El Capitán State Beach has been moved to August 2022. That means there’s another year of seaside fun to stoke beyond the original expected closure, which was this September.

There was growing awareness that the delay might need to happen, according to Dena Bellman, the district planning chief, who explained, “[It] just took a minute to get everyone going in the same direction!”

The closure, which is expected to last about a year, is to allow extensive work on the entrance to the campground, among other maintenance and infrastructure projects. Read more details in our initial report here.

