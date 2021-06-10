Briefs Police Make Arrest in Pawn Shop Theft Suspect Greggory Schneider Was in Possession of Several Hundred Thousand Dollars in Cash

Santa Barbara police on June 2 arrested 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Greggory Schneider for allegedly robbing a local pawn shop owner of gold, silver, and high-end jewelry. At the time of his arrest, Schneider was in possession of “several hundred thousand dollars” in cash, police said.

On May 26, Schneider ― a coin and collectables dealer himself ― was assisting the victim in appraising a large amount of inventory. Security cameras caught him taking a number of goods and placing them into his backpack. The victim called police, who began an investigation and secured a warrant for Schneider’s arrest.

Schneider was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft from an elder. His bail is $50,000. Detectives continue to investigate the case.

