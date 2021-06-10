Announcement Summer Meal Concert Series Begins!

ANY CHILD CAN GET A FREE MEAL IN NEARLY 50 PLACES IN SB COUNTY ~ TEXT SUMMERFOOD TO 877-877 FOR LOCATIONS

Santa Barbara, CA: Childhood hunger spikes in the summer for many children in Santa Barbara County who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year. This year, that threat is even higher due to the pandemic. Thankfully there are nearly 50 places where any child 18 and under can “Grab-and-Go” a healthy, nutritious meal. And this summer, the coalition of schools, cities, and nonprofit organizations that provide these meals are excited to kick off our eighth annual fun Summer Meal Concert Series, supported by No Kid Hungry.

To make it easier to find out where summer meals are served, families throughout the county can text SUMMERFOOD to 877-877 to find a free summer meals site in their neighborhood. No paperwork or registration is required.

Beginning next week and throughout the summer, youth musicians and DJs will perform at various sites throughout the summer, adding even more fun and community spirit to the valuable program. Additionally, local radio stations will broadcast live from the meal sites, helping to spread the word so that more kids have a happy, healthy summer. For the past eight years, No Kid Hungry has supported this coalition of organizations such as Santa Barbara Unified School District, Lompoc Unified School District, Goleta Union School District, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, United Way, and the City of Santa Barbara.

What: Free Summer Meal Concert Series

When/Where:

Monday, June 14th, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Santa Maria at Minami Park

600 W Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Thursday, June 17th,12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Santa Maria at Grogan Park

1155 W Rancho Verde, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Thursday, June 17th, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Santa Barbara at Franklin Elementary,

1111 E Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Wednesday, June 23rd, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Lompoc at Hapgood Elementary

324 S A St, Lompoc, CA 93436

Wednesday, June 23rd, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Goleta at the District Office

401 N Fairview Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

Wednesday, June, 30th 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Lompoc at Hapgood Elementary

324 S A St, Lompoc, CA 93436

Wednesday, July 14th, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Carpinteria at Canalino Elementary,

1480 Linden Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013



About NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and have access to healthy meals in the summer when school is out of session. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Add to Favorites