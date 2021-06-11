Adoptable Pets Stella

Credit: Courtesy

Stella means star, and this sweet dog lives up to her out-of-this-world name.

This beautiful five-year-old Pit Bull mix would love you to the moon and back if you welcomed her into your family. She is an easy-going girl who enjoys going for slow walks, hanging out on the couch, and spending time near her people. Stella would probably be happiest in a home with no other large dogs.

Want to learn more about Stella? Go to www.sbhumane.org to view her profile. Interested in making Stella a part of your universe? Email Adopt@sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777 to make an adoption appointment today!

