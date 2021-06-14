Real Estate Riskin Partners Estate Group Ranked #2 in the USA

In photo, L to R: Jasmine Tennis, Dina Landi, Sarah Hanacek, Robert Riskin

Riskin Partners Estate Group of Village Properties, a founding member of Forbes Global Properties, has been named the number two small team for their achievement in dollar volume sales in The Thousand list by RealTrends + Tom Ferry International after a record closing year of $603,305,721. Riskin Partners Estate Group’s 2020 sales volume is higher than any medium team and most large teams recognized in The Thousand list published by the Wall Street Journal.

Representing exceptional properties in Montecito and Hope Ranch, Riskin Partners Estate Group is the leader in luxury real estate. Partners, Dina Landi, Sarah Hanacek, Jasmine Tennis, and Robert Riskin have maintained the #1 position for total sales volume for 10 out of 11 years in the Santa Barbara MLS, the result of a unique ensemble approach, bespoke marketing, and elevated service informed by over two decades of unrivaled expertise.

Dina Landi comments: “Working as an ensemble, you have the advantage of four partners’ expertise and dedication. Our unified approach results in greater attention to detail and insight than a traditional agent-team model. With us, you’re supported at every step.”

In 2018, Riskin Partners Estate Group’s Founding Partner, Rebecca Riskin, passed away in the 1/9 Montecito Debris Flow. The team’s commitment to honoring Rebecca’s legacy, responsibility to their clients, and love for their community and real estate, fueled their tenacious work ethic to shatter previous sales records within just two years of the devastating loss. Rebecca’s son Robert Riskin comments: “This community has wrapped their arms around us following our own very personal loss, and we feel very grateful to have the support of Montecito. We are thrilled with our sales success, but we are so grateful for Montecito and the clients that we serve.”

