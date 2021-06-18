More Like This

Clair and Clara are sisters who each had a litter of kittens. They loved each other’s kittens like their own. They both grieved when one of their kittens passed away suddenly. They like each other but aren’t bonded which means they can either go together or separately. They are kittens themselves at just 9 months old. They have not had any interested adopters and have been with us for 60 days. They are currently being housed at PetSmart in Santa Maria. If interested, please email us at info@syvhumane.org or you can call us at 805-688-8224.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.