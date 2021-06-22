Sports

Foresters Player of the Week: Andrew Kachel

Reached Base on 16 of His First 19 At-Bats

Tue Jun 22, 2021 | 10:24am
Andrew Kachel | Credit: Courtesy

As the Foresters roared off to a 4-0 start, third baseman Andrew Kachel was in the thick of all the action. While Santa Barbara was piling up 69 runs, Kachel scored nine of them. He reached base on 16 of his first 19 at-bats, including 11 walks. Add in five stolen bases, and the Fresno State star is our first 2021 Foresters Player of the Week. 

Santa Barbara goes deep into California Collegiate League play with home games on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, June 26, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m. See sbforesters.org for more information. Home games are at Pershing Park and tickets are available at the gate. 

