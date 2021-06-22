Letters Subjective Smell

I find it very interesting that one of the big complaints about cannabis cultivation is the smell. I don’t remember ever hearing complaints about the way broccoli and cauliflower smell during cultivation, and especially harvest. I happen to love broccoli and cauliflower. I’ve also never heard complaints about the smell of lavender during cultivation. I happen to be strongly averse to the smell of lavender. These are subjective opinions, and clearly not related to whether or not I appreciate the result of harvesting either of these plants. It seems to me that the complaints about the “smell” of cannabis are more relative to dislike of the end product, and it would be appropriate if it were addressed more directly.

Add to Favorites