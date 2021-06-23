Letters

Earth to Democrats

By Jerry Reed, S.B.
Wed Jun 23, 2021 | 2:47pm

The tourist-heavy coastal states are much wealthier than middle America. The surest way to keep giving middle America to the Republicans is to keep saying the minimum wage should be $15 an hour. Raising the minimum wage to $10 an hour from its current $7.25 an hour would be a very large increase.

I’m from middle America, and Democratic advisor James Carville said recently, “We need to learn how to talk to middle America.” I suggest you start there. When you ask for too much, you usually get nothing.

Thu Jun 24, 2021 | 00:22am
