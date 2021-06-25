Adoptable Pets Chloe

Chloe is a sweet 3-year-old cocker spaniel/golden retriever mix who is used to being an only “child”. She loves hiking, being outdoors, and playing with her humans. Chloe would thrive in an adult only home where is the only pup. Chloe is spayed, crate trained, housebroken, and leash trained.

To view all dogs and cats available for adoption, go to www.sparkrescue.org.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and sterilization before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescure, adoptable pets, or becoming a foster please visit or website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or at Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

