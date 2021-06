Letters Sell Out

Pearl Chase is rolling in her grave, after the approval of a four-story monstrosity at 825 De la Vina. Our City Council, our Architectural Board of Review, have sold out to developers. Santa Monica, here we come.

This was the worst decision in my 45 years of living here. No story poles to define the adverse nature of this building.

We need to do better. Looks like someone is following the money.

