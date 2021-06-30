Food & Drink Indy Hops Is for Suds Seekers Seven Santa Barbara Breweries Participating in Our First-Ever Monthlong Beer Crawl

Though we’re home to one of the world’s best wine countries, Santa Barbara simultaneously thrives as a center for serious suds satisfaction, with more than two dozen breweries, brewpubs, and home-brewing supply stores operating inside of county lines. (That’s according to my tally for the April 2019 “Santa Barbara Loves Beer” cover story.)

To toast this scene, we’re kicking off our first-ever monthlong beer crawl that starts on July 1 and runs until July 31, featuring seven breweries/taprooms that pour at 10 locations around town. Under the banner of “Indy Hops,” we’re encouraging beer lovers to collect stamps for each pint consumed at these participating businesses on their passports, which can be found online at independent.com/indyhops.

On July 31, those passports can be turned in during a drop party at The Brewhouse, but beer buddies will be sharing their selfies and pint pictures on social media the entire time with the hashtags #sbindyhops. In addition to The Brewhouse, the participating breweries/taprooms in this inaugural event are Draughtsmen, M.Special, Lama Dog, Rincon, Hollister, and Third Window.

Throughout the month, there will be bonus tasks to gain more respect, such as week one’s mandate to bring a friend to a participating brewery. Completed passports will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to buy even more beer! (Which you will be enjoying responsibly, of course.)

Play along at independent.com/indyhops.

