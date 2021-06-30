Letters Past Is Prologue

In “Existence Is Futile,” it is not difficult to ascertain which side of the issues the writer resides. But I wish to point out one veiled opinion Mr. Welsh holds. That is, his disdain for small business.

In the piece, he lambastes Mayor Murillo for avoiding speaking at the State of the City address. Fair enough. He goes on to say that “It’s the mayor’s job, after all, to dance even with the devil.” The business community is the “devil”? The small businesses which have been decimated are tantamount to evil incarnate?

It would be nice if the writer remembered that Democrats own small businesses as well, but I suspect he really doesn’t give a rip about that.

Editor’s Note: We observe it was the presence of ExxonMobil and Plains All American Pipeline at issue in the piece.

