Adoptable Pets Lily

Credit: Courtesy

Lily is a six year old spayed female Australian cattledog/Pitbull mix who is looking for her forever home.She is currently in a foster home and her foster parents report that she is mellow, sweet and the perfect mix of independent and cuddle-bug. She knows basic commands and doesn’t jump on people or furniture. Lily is good on leash and enjoys walks and hikes. She isn’t bothered by dogs on the other side of the fence or when passing by other dogs on walks. She is a great work- from- home dog and also has been left alone at home without issue.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Lily for adoption. For adoption inquiries for please call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters, and behavior training for adopted dogs. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

