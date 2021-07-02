News Santa Barbara Police Warn Against Fourth of July Fireworks Multiple Roads Closed To Traffic For Holiday

The Santa Barbara Police Department is reminding the public of the danger of illegal fireworks among other safety issues related to the Fourth of July holiday.

Each July Fourth, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using illegal fireworks. On average, 32,000 fires occur and 9,300 injuries result from fireworks nationally according to the National Fire Protection Association. To report the illegal use of fireworks in Santa Barbara during the holiday weekend, call the Fireworks Hotline at (805) 897-2626.

Animals, dogs in particular, also tend to go missing as a result of fireworks on the Fourth of July. Santa Barbara City Animal Control recommends securely shutting doors and windows to prevent this.

SBPD also said they are expecting a large influx of people in the city this holiday weekend, so there will be additional officers along the State Street Promenade and waterfront area this Sunday as well as additional traffic patrols throughout the City starting Friday to watch out for intoxicated drivers.

There will be significant traffic delays on Sunday, and the SBPD will be closing the following streets to traffic at 6 p.m.:

Cabrillo Blvd., closed from Calle Cesar Chavez to Harbor Way

Castillo St. at West Montecito St. Vehicular traffic accessing the Funk Zone and the Natoma Avenue neighborhood will be limited.

Garden St. and US 101. Any traffic exiting the 101 Freeway at Garden St. after 6 p.m. will be diverted north, away from the beachfront area.



