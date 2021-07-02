Briefs Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Opens New Fitness Center for Employees Fitness Center Is Located at the Santa Barbara Main Jail

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon on its brand-new fitness center for its employees as a part of the law enforcement agency’s Quality Work-Life Committee’s efforts to “positively impact the health and well-being of [their] workforce,” according to a recent press release.

The Quality Work-Life Committee partnered with Savvy Health Solutions, and together they helped design the center and found equipment for the employees to use. The center was funded by The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Posse and donations from Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

“This center provides a positive way to relieve stress and increase overall health, resulting in employees who are better suited to withstand the mental and physical rigors of working in law enforcement,” Sheriff Bill Brown shared in the press release. “This fitness center is conveniently located at our Main Jail facility, allowing access to all employees, around the clock.”

In addition, Sheriff Brown thanked Senior Custody Deputy Tariq Falfal for being a key player in bringing this fitness center to life.

