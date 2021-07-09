Announcement

Missing Person: Brandon Baucom, 28

By City of Santa Barbara
Fri Jul 09, 2021 | 5:41pm

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 9, 2021

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Brandon Baucom, a 28-year-old Santa Barbara resident. Baucom was last seen at his residence July 5, 2021 on North Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara, CA. On July 7, 2021, he contacted a family member stating he was in Bell Gardens, CA and needed assistance getting to the Amtrak station in order to come home. He has not since returned any phone calls or text messages.

Baucom was last seen wearing a black hat, light grey hooded sweatshirt, shorts, dark colored sneakers, and a backpack while carrying a skateboard.

Please call 9-1-1 if you believe you have information on the whereabouts of Brandon Baucom. SBPD Case 21-30043.

Brandon Mulligan Baucom

28 years old

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 155 pounds

Hair: Light Brown

Eyes: Brown

