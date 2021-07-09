More Like This

Moderna is a four-month-old black and white female kitten. She’s full of energy and loves attention and will snuggle up to you when she’s in the mood. She is a bit of a diva and would prefer being the only cat in your life.Moderna’s siblings are Pfizer and Johnson, we call them our vaccination kittens. Like many of our cats at the current time, Moderna may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. Until we reopen to the public you can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

