Announcement Local Public Health Department Remains Vigilant in Assessing Increase in COVID-19 Case Rates Related to the Delta Variant Vaccination Urged to Prevent Continued Spread

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.

“As we now approach the two week period following the 4th of July holiday weekend, we are seeing the expected increase in cases due to extensive traveling and mingling,” said Henning Ansorg, County Health Officer. “It remains critically important that we continue to practice safety guidelines such as staying home if feeling ill, wear a mask in public indoor settings, avoid crowded events, and practice good hand hygiene.” For now, Santa Barbara County will be following the State guidance on masking.

Breakthrough cases, which refer to those who have contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated, are happening now with the Delta variant. However, those who are vaccinated do not get more serious disease symptoms which require hospitalization. “We have a method of preventing severe illness and hospitalization from the COVID-19 Delta variant which we know is effective, and that is getting vaccinated. If you are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated, it is critical to get your first shot as soon as possible,” states Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director.

The COVID-19 vaccines available broadly in the United States are highly effective, and free of cost to every eligible community member. Persons that have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine are urged to receive their second dose in order to gain optimal protection against delta .

For COVID-19 updates, along with information about testing and vaccination sites, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org.

Stay Connected:

County Public Health: www.PublicHealthSBC.org, Twitter and Facebook

County of Santa Barbara: www.CountyofSB.org, Twitter, Facebook

2-1-1 Call Center: Dial 211 if calling from within the county; or call (800) 400-1572 if calling from outside the area.

Community Wellness Team Information and Referral Line: (805) 364-2750

